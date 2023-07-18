Liberia: FAO and NaFAA End 23rd Session On CECAF

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with Liberia's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), over the weekend ended the 23rd Session of the Committee on Fishery For the Eastern Central Atlantic (CECAF) in Harbel, Margibi County.

Speaking at the 23rd Session, the Representative of the African Union, Christine Umotoni said she was grateful to be a part of the closing of the CECAF whose mandate is to promote the sustainable utilization of living marine resources through a science-based approach to fisheries management.

She explained that the one UN, of which FAO is an internationally respected part, sees the CECAF as a key technical group that could contribute significantly to the transformation of fishery management in the region.

Madam Umotoni added that the United Nations is grateful to FAO for globally leading in Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Livestock, and providing leadership in the fight against hunger internationally.

"As your mandate portrays, it is my hope that your discussions consider strong policies and best practices that encourage the ecological usage of the region's live aquatic wealth via a science-based approach, as you endeavor to manage fishing operations in Africa," she said.

She further said since the establishment of CECAF in 1967, efforts have been made towards tackling challenges that undermine sustainable fisheries in the region and the economic threat they pose to those who most depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

At the same time, she encouraged partners to remain robust in continuing such good work, knowing that fisheries contribute to food security for billions of people worldwide and play a crucial role in enhancing the livelihoods of coastal communities in many countries.

"Your work here has been under the theme: Toward practical solutions to strengthen fisheries management and sustainability in CECAF region," she noted.

However, Madam Umotoni urged that CECAF member states implement the recommendations to deal with the problems and save the sector.

Meanwhile, she explained that the Liberia Government's priorities reflected in the FAO Country Programming Framework (2020-2024), entail the agricultural sector and sub-sector transformation.

She indicated that Fisheries, FAO, and Partners are engaged alongside NaFAA, the Liberian Maritime Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other sectors to build capacity for implementing the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA).

She said the engagement focuses on combating illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing and capacitating women in small-scale fisheries (SSF) with solar-powered storage, fish handling, and processing capacities.

She thanked President George Manneh Weah for his leadership and the Liberian Government through NaFAA for providing the space for their deliberations.

She added that the United Nations remains supportive of CECAF and NaFAA, and all partners collaborating to make the fisheries sector better for the livelihood of the people of Liberia.

In remarks, the newly elected Chairman of the Fishery Committee for the Eastern Central Atlantic, Austin said the 23rd session marked a new beginning for CECAF after the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Wehye is also the Director of Research and Statistics at NaFAA. He explained that as Liberia takes over the chairmanship of this noble organization at a crucial moment, most of the stocks are overly exploited and poorly exploited.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wehye urged the various delegates from various countries to make sure that the singular duty to advise various managements to take into consideration CECAF advice.

The conference was aimed at promoting sustainable utilization of living marine resources through a science-based approach to fisheries management.

It brought together representatives from countries on the African Continent with coastal communities and the UN FAO. The conference lasted for four days.