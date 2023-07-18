Liberia: MBH Power to Connect 15K Homes

The management of MBH Power Limited has disclosed that the Company has received an operational fund of over Twenty Million United States Dollars for the distribution of electricity.

MBH Power is an energy solutions company that focuses on meter manufacturing, power generation, transmission and distribution services.

"The project also seeks to create an equal opportunity where ordinary people can have access to affordable electricity" Jesse Segbo, MBH Power manager for environmental, social, health and safety said.

The company will shortly start distributing electricity to rural communities along the main line of the West African Power Pool project.

The project is being funded by the African Development Bank with a specific focus of ensuring that villages and towns particularly in Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties are accessible to free and sustainable electricity.

About15, 000 homes are expected to benefit from the project.

As part of the implementation of the project, Segbo noted that MBH Power Limited is expected to carryout designing and installation of medium and low voltages, distribution of network that includes costumer's connection as well as installation of streets lights.

He said procurement for the subsequent commencement of the project in the 4 counties has already been completed and works are expected in early August.

"This is a World Bank-funded project so you should know how serious we are about it. We will do our best and I can assure that very shortly you will see the progress"

Segbo furthered that while it is true that MBH Power Limited is responsible for the provision of electricity to the various towns and villages, subscribers would be required to underwrite the cost of materials required for electrifying their homes.