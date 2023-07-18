Liberia: Presidential Hopeful Pledges Patriotism

Presidential hopeful Mr. William Weah Tuider has pledged to become Liberia's 'first patriotic president' if elected this October.

The Democratic National Allegiance (DNA) standard bearer has also committed his government to the growth and development of Liberia, and to put the country first above self-interest.

Mr. Tuider addressed journalists at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville Friday, 14 July 2023 after submitting his candidate nomination to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Outlining his vision for the Liberian Presidency, Tuider said agriculture. specifically merchandise farming will create at least 60,000 jobs for Liberians under two years of his regime. He named agriculture as top on his agenda if he's elected president of Liberia.

Mr. Tuider said with his wealth of experience outside the country, more investments will be brought into the country through industries that will create millions of jobs for young people.

He further highlighted quality education, youth empowerment, road connectivity, and healthcare as top reasons why he wants to be the next president.

He emphasized that he is seeking to transform a dying nation into a prosperous one.

The DNA leader acknowledged that Liberians have been struggling over the years, vowing to work tirelessly to improve the lives of Liberians.

"I am contesting because I want to transform this nation into a prosperous one. Our country has been struggling over the years ...," he said.

He emphasized Liberia needs a fresh start and a new kind of leader that will actually change the dynamics of the country while making the necessary changes to solve real problems that the nation has been confronted with over the years.

"I'm not going to be [a] greedy president who will want to have everything for myself because I'm the president," he noted.

Mr. Tuider vowed to rapidly tackle corruption and ensure accountability, and transparency under his leadership while avoiding fraud as a hallmark of the DNA.

Mr. Tuider is aspiring to contest the Liberian presidency for the second time. He contested in 2017.