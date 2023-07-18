Liberia: Nyonblee, Dillion, Others Expelled From LP

The Opposition Liberty Party has expelled former embattled Political leader, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillion, along with four others for what it described as a conflict of interest.

In a communication dated July 14, 2023, Liberty Party National Chairman, Musa Hassan Bility accused its former political leader, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of accepting the campaign Chairman of another political party in contravention of the Liberty Party's Constitution.

The LP stated that Sen. Karnga-Lawrence's acceptance of the position as chair for another opposition political party clearly signifies that she has gone against the mission and vision of the Party.

For Abraham Darius Dillion, Liberty Party stated that his acceptance of the post of campaign chair for Montserrado County for the Unity Party also signifies that he's no longer aligned with the Liberty Party.

Others expelled are Liberty Party's former National Chairman, Steve Zargo, and partisan Prince Toles for accepting to contest on the Unity Party ticket in Lofa, and Montserrado Counties for Senatorial and Representative seats respectively.

As for Jacob Smith, he has been expelled for accepting the post of campaign Liaison Officer for the opposition Unity Party.

Young energetic partisan Daniel Sando is expelled for consistently promoting the Unity Party manifesto rather than the Liberty Party in contravention of the party's Constitution.