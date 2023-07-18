Ghana: 'Kayayoo Rising Photo Exhibition' Launched

A photo exhibition to highlight the plight of head potters commonly known as "kayayei" has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed; 'the kayayoo rising photo exhibition,' it showcased the struggles of girls and women aged between 12 and 40 years go through on daily basis.

The exhibition was put together by a researcher, Rose Aba Dodd, a photographer, Nana Kofi Acquah, hand writer and Princess Umul Hatiyya in an attempt to help alleviate the plight of "kayayei" in Accra.

It brought together art lovers from the diaspora, the international community and policy makers.

Speaking at the event, Mr Acquah said the aim of the project was to highlight their plights and use research, photography and creative writing to raise funds to support these girls and women.

He said "kayayei" were often found in major markets in south Ghana including Kejetia, Malata, Madina and Dome in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions respectively.

According to Mr Acquah, the exhibition captured the daily struggles of four young women, namely; Samata, Rukayatu, Naimah and Zaharawu, in the Madina market.

He said these head potters were burdened with the responsibility of catering for their families, and due to lack of employment opportunities in their respective villages, they move to the south in search of work.

He said exhibition would be on display at Nubuke Foundation in East Legon, Accra from Friday, June 23 to Friday July 7, 2023 and proceeds from the sale of the photographs would be used in supporting "kayayei" who were eager to leave the trade due to the dangers, health related issues and the meager resources associated with it.

Mr Acquah called on Ghanaians to visit the Nubuke Foundation and patronise the photographs to help support the "kayayei."