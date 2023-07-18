Ghana: Ahafo Police Investigate Death of Colleague

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Goaso — The Ahafo Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of a colleague, at a check point.

The deceased, Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande, was found dead with bullet wounds on his body at a police check point at Bediako, a suburb of Goaso, on the Kasapin-Bibiani Highway in the Ahafo Region.

The body was found lying by Ak 47 riffle at the check point with blood oozing from his lower abdomen.

It is unclear whether the deceased policeman, who was on duty last Thursday and found dead on Friday morning, committed suicide or was shot and killed by someone.

A police source at the Ahafo Regional Police Command confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times on Friday.

The source said timber truck driver, who was coming from Kasapin, on reaching the Bediako police check point, found the policeman dead and reported to the Goaso Regional Police Command.

According to the source, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital pending autopsy.

