Ghana: Kotoko, Oly Oldies Face Off Sat

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Retired players of two of Ghana's biggest clubs, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics, will lock horns in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The game scheduled to kick off at 3pm would have some of the finest players that thrilled soccer fans from both sides in action.

For Olympics, the likes of George Alhassan, Godwin Attram, Richard 'Olele' Kingson, Afo Dodoo, Amoah Tawiah, Ayitey Dormon and others in action.

For Kotoko, they would have former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, Joe Carr, Opoku Nti, John Bannerman and Emmanuel Ampiah.

The game though aimed at fostering unity between the two clubs would be keenly contested for the bragging rights at stake.

Kotoko would be hoping to rely on their home advantage to emerge victorious, but Olympics would thrive on their wondrous nature to upset the Kotoko veterans.

