Ghana: We'll Continue to Foster Relationship Between Organisation, Target Audience - IPR

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR, Ghana), says it will continue to foster relationship and enhance understanding between organisations and their target audience.

"IPR Ghana as a professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana exists to provide a professional structure for the practice of public relations, and enhance the ability and status of its members as professional practitioners," the institute said in a statement to mark this year's World Public Relations Day in Accra, Tuesday.

The Day is celebrated every July 13, each year to recognise the role that Public Relations plays in shaping communication, and it was marked with the theme, "Harnessing the power of public relations," which highlighted the extensive reach and potential of PR in shaping industries, governments, and brands.

The institute held a national PR dialogue on the theme "Elevating public relations excellence in Ghana," and also discussed the current trends and challenges within the Ghanaian PR industry.

At the event, PR practitioners, communicators and business leaders explored the dynamic world of public relations through panel discussions, and an address was delivered by the IPR president, Mr Mawuko Afaddzinu.

The dialogue also fostered an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation, emphasising the significant impact of PR practitioners in bridging gaps and driving positive change across various sectors.

The event offered a unique platform for professionals to engage in conversations, exchange ideas, and share best practices that could elevate the effectiveness and reputation of the PR industry in Ghana.

Both seasoned practitioners and students had the opportunity to expand their knowledge in the field of PR while forging valuable connections with like-minded professionals from both the public and private sectors.

Participants with a keen interest in the field gained valuable insights and contributed to the growth of the PR industry in Ghana.

