Ghana: Generations Are National Netball Champions

Ada based Generations Netball Academy emerged winners of the National Netball Championship that ended on Sunday at the Centre Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

They defeated Hunters Netball Club 10-6 in a grueling final to determine the champions of the latest edition of the tournament to select a formidable national team for impending assignment.

The national netball team is expected to participate in the African championship and the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana.

The two-day event assembled seven teams zoned into two groups.

The Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) was paired in Group A alongside Spice Girls, Hunters and Future Stars netball clubs with the winners, Generation, Blazing Hands and Shalom netball clubs stationed in Group B.

GUSA defeated Spice 25-13 in the opening encounter of the tournament, followed by a one-sided encounter in which Hunters humiliated Future netball team by 44-7.

Generations had a good afternoon against favourites for the tournament, Blazing Hands, beating them 28-12, while Hunters pulled their second win of the tourney; a 27-19 victory over GUSA.

Spice recorded their first and only win of the competition when they defeated Future 30-10 with Shalom losing 11-20 to Generations and GUSA pulling their second win with a 34-5 victory over Future netball club.

Spice attempted to make amends in their last game, but failed to match the strength of the Hunters who triumphed 27- 16, while Blazing Hands ended on a losing note, falling 21-23 to Shalom.

That set the stage for an uncompromising final between the winners of the respective groups - Hunters coming from Group A and Generations from Group B.

It proved to be a mouthwatering encounter with both sides closing the spaces around their goal area but Generations had the upper hand and 'haunted' the Hunters with a 10-6 verdict.

GUSA claimed third sport after beating Shalom 15-12 in a hotly contested third-placed match.

In the end, Sita Amamoo of Hunters Netball Club of Winneba with a 93 per cent shooting accuracy was adjudged the Best Shooter.

The Secretary General of the Netball Federation Ghana (NFG), Mr Ernest O. Dankyi, also received a special award for being the most dedicated and hardworking executive of the federation