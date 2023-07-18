Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Rewards 'Dream Car Promotion' Winners

In the ninth edition of its 'Dream Car Promotion', Vodafone Ghana has awarded a brand-new Suzuki Swift GLX to Michael Archer, a resident of Suhum.

The promotion, which is in its tenth cycle and runs every six months, has rewarded customers over the years with cars, houses, mobile phones, cash prizes, and other exciting packages.

At a brief presentation ceremony, other Vodafone customers who won the promotion were rewarded with brand-new iPhone 14s and other exciting prizes.

An elated Mr Michael Archer expressed appreciation to Vodafone Ghana for acknowledging and rewarding his patronage of the service.

"I previously won a brand-new iPhone from Vodafone. I never expected to win the car! Thank you, Vodafone!" he said.

Speaking about the event, David Umoh, Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone, expressed appreciation to customers for their loyalty to Vodafone Ghana over the years and also commended the winners for believing in the brand.

"As a customer-focused company, we are constantly looking for ways to thank our customers for their patronage and loyalty. We are doing this through a variety of channels, including the 'Dream Car Promotion'. I encourage Vodafone consumers to stay connected to Vodafone Ghana and take advantage of our services and promotional offers," he said.

He also encouraged customers to participate in the tenth cycle of the Vodafone 'Dream Car Promotion', which is currently ongoing.

The tenth cycle of the 'Dream Car promotion' started in May this year, and is accessible to all Vodafone Ghana customers who can subscribe by simply dialing *2018# and following the prompt.

To win the promotion, participants must answer up to five questions per day to build points.

Each month, Vodafone Ghana will reward the customer who has the most points with a brand-new iPhone.

The participant with the most points will be awarded the grand prize at the end of the promotion.