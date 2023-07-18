Ghana: Black Queens Coach Makes Bold Prediction ...Ahead of Clash With Guinea

The Black Queens of Ghana will host the female Syli National of Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium today in a second leg first round clash of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Ghanaians defeated the Guineans 3-0 on Friday with goals from Vivian Adjei Konadu, Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu.

For the local fans, today's game is just an endorsement of the Black Queens as winners of the tie, following the home loss to the Queens.

After the Guinea thrashing, the Black Queens Head Coach, Nora Häuptle, is expecting her side to record an avalanche of goals, especially when the Guineans would miss their playmaker, Camara Manet, who was sent off during the first leg.

Addressing the media yesterday ahead of the game, Coach Häuptle expressed the belief that her side has what it takes to do a double over the Guineans to seal qualification to the next stage.

According to her, the bumpy nature of the turf in Guinea made ball control difficult but was hopeful the team will live up to expectation today.

She thanked Ghanaians for the massive support given to the team so far, and urged the fans to fill the stands to cheer the Black Queens on to victory.

But her Guinean counterpart, Sékouba Camara, stated in his pre-match press conference that the female Syli National are here to do the unthinkable.

According to him, if Ghana was able to defeat them in their own backyard, they can equally replicate that feat in Accra, but conceded it would be an arduous task.

She said though Camara Mamet's expulsion in the first leg affected their game plan, no one can take anything away from the Ghana side; saying, "They were exceptional. They played well."

The winner of the two-legged tie would proceed to play the winner of the Guinea Bissau versus Benin game.

Referee Fatoumata Sall Toure from Senegal will take charge of the game and will be assisted by Fatou Bintou Sene and Tabara Mbodji, with Faye Mame Coumba as the Fourth Referee.

The Referee Assessor will be Ahoua Aya Irene from Cote d'Ivoire, with Tall Zoungrana Sabine Marie Isabelle from Burkina Faso acting as the Match Commissioner.