Ghana: IGP Engages National Chief Imam, Elders of Muslim Community

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Saturday engaged Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam and some elders of the Muslim community to strengthen relations.

The interaction happened at the National Mosque in Accra, with some members of the Police Management Board and other officers of the Accra Regional Police Command.

A news brief from the Police said the engagement was in line with the Police Service's strategy of taking policing to the doorstep of the people.

It said more of such visits would be rolled out across the country as part of efforts to strengthen relations with faith-based organisations.

The brief said the visit was part of the Accra Regional tour by the IGP, which began two weeks ago to touch base with personnel of the region as had been done for other regions.

It said so far, the IGP and his team had visited the Amasaman, Adjen Kotoku, Pokuase, Tesano, Mile 7, Achimota, Cantonments, La, Osu, Nima, Kotobabi and Adabraka Police Districts.

