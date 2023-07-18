Ghana: MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival Reaches Semis

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The semi-final round of the MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival will take centre stage this weekend as the competition nears the climax.

Following a remarkable quarter-final round on friday, the stage is now set for four teams to battle for a place in the grand finale.

The first semi-finals between Ejisu and Kwadaso would be played on friday at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park, while the second semi-finals would see Dechemso and Santasi in action.

Ejisu defeated a resolute Ashtown side 1-0 to qualify to the next stage, while Dechemso won 4-3 on penalties in the encounter with Amakom which ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

In the other quarter final games, Kwadaso defeated Suame 2-0 to advance to the next stage with goals from Emmanuel Duah and Emmanuel Owusu Boakye while Santasi beat Bantama 1-0 with Stephen Owusu Banahene scoring the only goal.

The tournament has so far recorded some great performances and goals with Emmanuel Owusu Boakye of Kwadaso and Richmond Antwi of Atonso leading the goalscorers chat.

The likes of Alhassan Chibsah of Santasi and Tahiru Awudu of Ejisu are both on two goals.

