Ghana: MTN Poised to Invest U.S.$1 Billion in Network Expansion Over 5-Year Period

Kumasi — MTN Ghana is investing $1 billion in network expansion in the country over a period of five years.

Already, the telecommunications company has invested $25 million in Ghana's ICT AP to assist the country's digital goal and give the youth more influence.

The Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer of the company, Mr Daniel Asare, who mentioned these, also disclosed that MTN in 2022, contributed over GH¢4.0 billion in Government revenue and GH¢93.2 million invested in social impact projects to touch the lives of over 4.5m Ghanaians.

He was making a presentation at this year's MTN Media and Stakeholders Forum on the theme "Leveraging on technology to serve customers with excellence".

The Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer said in line with merchant interoperability agenda, MTN had partnered Vodafone, promoting industry viability.

According to him, Mobile Money (MoMo) now has 280,000 agents and 140,000 active Merchants across the country, adding that Ayoba currently, has 2.5m customers and 50 micro apps, stressing new opportunities for local developers.

He, however, enumerated a number of challenges facing the company including fiber cut still being a major issue, MoMo fraud, network challenges and their impact on the customers.

He appealed to all stakeholders, especially the media, to continue to educate Ghanaians to stop the fiber cuts.

Mr Asare cautioned MTN MoMo users not to give their MoMo pin code to anyone, assuring Ghanaians that, "Mobile Money operation is highly regulated by Bank of Ghana (BoG) and MTN officials wouldn't disclose the details of their customers to fraudsters."

"We're doing everything within the confines of the license issued to us by BoG for the operations of Momo so Ghanaians, especially MTN momo users should rest assured that their data is highly protected".

Other officials of the MTN who made presentations, particularly, Mr Simon Amo, stressed the need for all MTN users to be extra vigilant in order not to fall victim to fraudsters or scammers.

He advised MoMo users to perform the transaction themselves without handing out phones/pin to agents, adding "your pin code should always be confidential."