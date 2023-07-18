Ghana: Jubilee Field Producing Over 100,000 BOPD

Tullow is delighted to provide an update on production from its Jubilee field following the recent start-up of the Jubilee South East (JSE) Project offshore Ghana.

Gross production from the Jubilee field has surpassed 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) after a second Jubilee South East production well was brought onstream.

In an update provided by Tullow Ghana in Accra yesterday, it said both the JSE wells were performing in line with expectations.

It said two further wells were on track to be tied in later in the year.

Mr Rahul Dhir, Tullow Chief Executive Officer, said, "Reaching production of over 100,000 bopd from the Jubilee field is a major milestone for Tullow, our partners and for Ghana. I look forward to working with our partners to sustain these higher levels of production for several years and to realise the full potential of the Jubilee resource base. For Tullow, delivery of this step-up in production is a key part of our business plan, in line with our commitment to deliver over $800 million of free cash flow from 2023 to 2025."