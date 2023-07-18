Ghana: Jubilee Field Producing Over 100,000 BOPD

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tullow is delighted to provide an update on production from its Jubilee field following the recent start-up of the Jubilee South East (JSE) Project offshore Ghana.

Gross production from the Jubilee field has surpassed 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) after a second Jubilee South East production well was brought onstream.

In an update provided by Tullow Ghana in Accra yesterday, it said both the JSE wells were performing in line with expectations.

It said two further wells were on track to be tied in later in the year.

Mr Rahul Dhir, Tullow Chief Executive Officer, said, "Reaching production of over 100,000 bopd from the Jubilee field is a major milestone for Tullow, our partners and for Ghana. I look forward to working with our partners to sustain these higher levels of production for several years and to realise the full potential of the Jubilee resource base. For Tullow, delivery of this step-up in production is a key part of our business plan, in line with our commitment to deliver over $800 million of free cash flow from 2023 to 2025."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.