Ghana: Thrills At African Open Martial Arts, Combat Sports Tourney

18 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

An exciting contest by Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, Jonathan Lamptey and Cossa Rashid, thrilled guests at the African Open Martial Art and Combat Sports tournament held at the Korean Sports Complex in Tema on Saturday.

The two experienced fighters gave audience a good show as they went all out in an explosive finals.

In the end, Lamptey proved too strong for Rashid who eventually surrendered after the second round.

The kickboxing encounter between Selorm Darku and Edmund Akakor saw both fighters utilise their skills and antics to undo each other.

Selorm, however, used his experience to overcome the younger Akafor.

After a keenly contested three rounds, it ended in 86-86 draw with the encounter settled in a last round which saw Selorm emerge the winner.

The two-day event which combined taekwondo, karate do, judo, kickboxing and MMA, was organised by the World Karate and Kickboxing Union(WKU) Ghana President, Steavano Tuekpe, with supervision from the world body.

Other winners on the night were Evelyn Dzato, Isaac Williams and Dallas Awenyese who excelled in Judo while Edmund Amoako, Emmanuel Agyei and Humu Yusif triumphed in karate-do.

In taekwondo, Henrietta Armah, Grace Amankwah, Angel Woizborn and Jemima Adu Donde were the outstanding athletes while teams including Fighters, Stadium Club, Maxi Lane and WAM also received prizes for the efforts.

Speaking after the event, Mr Tuekpe said "he was impressed with the level of talents and dedication shown by the athletes during the two days.

"We saw great talents that could be nurtured to become professionals and represent the country at the global stage," he stated.

The event, he said was the beginning of many others to happen as they look forward to taking the tournament to other regions and schools across the country.

"We would make the tournament a permanent feature on Ghana's sporting calendar. We would go to the schools to get more talents and develop them for the national teams," he stated.

Mr Klaus Nonnemacher, Global President WKU, commended organisers for the event and assured his support for the growth of martial arts in Ghana.

