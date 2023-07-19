Botswana: Masisi Celebrates With Basotho

18 July 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Lesego Mohutsiwa

Maseru — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi was among dignitaries who attended Lesotho's King Letsie III's 60th birthday celebration, in Maseru on July 17.

The colourful event was held at the Setsoto National Stadium.

King Letsie III, born Prince Mohato, is the first son of the late King Moshoeshoe II and the late Queen Mamohato Bereng Seeiso,

After being sworn in as king under the new Office of the King Order No. 14 of 1990, Prince Mohato assumed the title King Letsie III.

In the year 2000, he married Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso.

They were blessed with two daughters and a son; Princess Senate, Princess 'Maseeiso and Prince Lerotholi.

Speaking on behalf of the invited heads of state and leaders, King Mswati III of eSwatini applauded the government of Lesotho and Basotho for supporting their king.

King Mswati said King Letsie had set himself apart with his leadership acumen, attracting recognition from the African Union that named him the AU Nutrition Champion.

King Letsie or Rabasotho, as affectionately referred to by the nation, gained the recognition after going all out to address malnutrition in Lesotho.

He is also patron of the Prince Mohato Award, a scheme that seeks to motivate Basotho youth towards self-realisation and community work.

President Masisi's entourage, which returned home same day, included the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Lemogang Kwape, Minister Kgotla Autlwetse of Local Government and Rural Development, Ntlo ya Dikgosi chairperson Kgosi Puso, Kgosi Seboko of Balete, Kgosi Martha Lebang of Palapye.

