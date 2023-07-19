South Africa: Arresting Putin Risks Engaging in War With Russia, President Ramaphosa Warns On National Security

18 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

In his affidavit responding to the DA's court bid to have Russian president Vladimir Putin arrested in line with an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa would have problems executing the request to arrest Putin and is aware of the dire implications if the country were to contribute towards his detainment.

"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war. It would be against our Constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I have constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic and to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of the people of the republic to life, safety and security, among other rights in the Bill of Rights."

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa said the government is obliged to keep confidential how it intends to process the matter.

The affidavit explains that South Africa has initiated Article 97 proceedings of the Rome Statute, which allows for consultation with the court if a problem is identified that could potentially impede or prevent the execution of an ICC request, such as a request to arrest and surrender an ICC suspect.

Further, he said the DA had prematurely taken the matter to the courts without having clarity about whether Putin will be attending the summit, scheduled for 22-24 August.

"No final decision has been made that he will in fact come to South Africa. As things stand, there is therefore no cognisable legal cause that could...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.