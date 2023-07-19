Kenyans to Travel to Senegal Visa-Free

17 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Senegal has now granted Kenya free visa entry following a meeting between President William Ruto and President Macky Sall.

During the meeting, it was observed that this was in reciprocation of Kenya's earlier decision to lift visa restrictions to holders of Senegalese passports.

"Senegal has now reciprocated by providing free visa entry to Kenyan passport holders," a statement from the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua stated.

"This is a great step towards enhancing regional integration and free movement of Africans within Africa," the statement went on further to state.

It is expected that this will grow trade between two countries and open up tourism and education opportunities for citizens of both Nations.

