Liberia: Court to Take Action Against Govt in Charloe's Murder Case

Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice has ordered the Ministry of Justice to turn over all of the evidence related to the death of Cheotta Musu on or before Tuesday July 18, 2023 (yesterday.)

After losing before the Justice-In-Chamber at the Supreme Court, the lower court ordered the state to turn over all types of evidence to the defendants' attorneys which is essential for the establishment of the former Chief Justice and her family's innocence of the charges brought against them.

Since Justice Gloria Musu Scott and her family were detained and then charged, the government has resisted and sought other means to prevent providing the defense team with all of the information listed in the indictment.

Some believe that this action on the part of the government amounts to the government using sentiment to support its indictment against the former justice and her family while others believe that the government is doing this so that the defendants' Attorneys would not have time to go and conduct their own investigation based on the evidence.

It can be recalled that His Honor, Gbeisay, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia rejected the government's request for an Alternative Writ of Certiorari which sought to overturn Judge Roosevelt Willie's ruling that automatically implemented the Criminal Court "A" decision to require the government to turn over those evidence.

The Writ of Certiorari results from a motion for discovery that Roosevelt Z. Willie, Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A," decided on July 5, 2023, in which he ordered the state to provide all evidence upon the defense team's request.