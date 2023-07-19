Liberia: Citizens React to 'Weah Thank You Rally'

Monday's (July 17, 2023) rally organized by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) that paralyzed work at most government ministries and agencies has received mixed reactions from the public here with many saying there is no need to hail President Weah because the government has performed dismally.

The rally, meant to thank President George Weah for his numerous developmental activities, brought together several thousand partisans and sympathizers at the ruling Coalition headquarters in Congo Town but left dozens of supporters fainting due to congestion.

Zealous party members, dressed in red and blue from across Monrovia converged Monday, chanting slogans and raining praises on the president for ongoing construction of roads, hospitals, market buildings, and tuition-free public schools and universities.

But Larry Wesseh, a resident of Fiamah community in Montserrado District# 9, says he sees no reason to appreciate President Weah because the President has caused more harm than good for Liberia.

According to him, the only thing that can be appreciated about the president is construction of personal luxurious properties like Jamaica Resort, while the country's youth have been negatively impacted by drugs.

Similarly, Bryant Hannah, a resident of Old Road, Montserrado District#10, notes that the purpose of the rally was for campaign, which he considers a serious violation of election regulations.

Bryant believes the National Elections Commission will not take any action because the commission allegedly favors such activities, adding that all previous electoral violations committed by President Weah had gone ignored and this latest will be no different.

Additionally, Jerry Yaqou, also a resident of District 10, describes the thank you rally as mere show, as the President had nothing substantial to say to the Liberian people.

He says instead of outlining his accomplishments over the past six years, the President appeared to be evasive because he had nothing of substance to discuss.

"When I asked some of my friends why they were thanking the President, none of them were able to provide a specific answer", Jerry adds and argues there was nothing worthy of gratitude.

Jerry continues that if he were forced to express gratitude, it would be for the President's use of luxury vehicles.

However, Bob Williams of Paynesville defends that President Weah has made significant strides in infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and electricity.

