South Africa: Inside Banyana Banyana Camp in New Zealand

18 July 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Glen view Primary School, Whitby Collegiate, Postage Primary, Maraeroa Primary, Whitford Brown Specialists Centre, Tiarangi Primary, Pautahanui Primary) chanted "Banyana Banyana" as they watched the team train on Monday afternoon.

The team was officially also handed over to FIFA on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 as the tournament draws closer to kick off. Coach Desiree Ellis' charges will, however, only start their tournament a few days after the kick off date when they lock horns with Sweden on 23 July 2023 at the Wellington Regional Stadium (Kickoff 07:00am RSA time).

The last time the two nations met was back in January 2019 in an international friendly that ended in a goalless draw. There is no doubt that there will be scores to settle in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group G with both nations hoping to kick-start the tournament with a victory and gain some control of the group.

Sweden is currently ranked at Number 3 in the world while South Africa is at 54 in the latest FIFA rankings. The Europeans have the upper hand having won the friendly tie 3-0 back in January 2018.

Sweden and Banyana Banyana attended a joint welcoming event in New Zealand upon arrival and shared a few sportsmanship moments of songs and culture. But on Sunday 23 July 2023 it will be war on the field of play when they meetin the opening match.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.