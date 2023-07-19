Liberia: Pres. Aspirant Sara Beysolow Nyanti Vows to Introduce Principles of Equitable Wealth Distribution If Elected - Frowns Against Divisive Politics

Monrovia — Presidential aspirant Sara Beysolow Nyanti has vowed to introduce a national vision that will drive inclusive prosperity and discourage divisive politics, which she believes are prevalent in Liberian politics.

After retiring from the United Nations, Madam Nyanti returned home and joined the presidential race, which is less than three months away. While some analysts argue that she entered the race too late, Madam Nyanti asserts that she continues to garner support from many Liberians. Her motivation stems from her conviction to serve, rather than seeking the title and power that come with the position of president.

"People say to me that they feel I am necessary for our body politic. I am not joining politics to become a politician. Let me be clear about that. I am not interested in becoming a politician. I am not interested in conversations about position, title, and power," she stated in a profiled interview with Clarence Jackson of OK FM.

She further added, "I am looking for influence. I want to be a leader in this country. Leadership is about serving, about influencing people towards a vision. The vision for this country is inclusive prosperity - a Liberia where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We don't have to go to America to thrive. We can build a Liberia based on the principles of equitable distribution and equal access for all, not just for some."

As of now, Madam Nyanti is the lone female presidential aspirant among a group of 20 candidates registered according to the National Elections Commission (NEC) preliminary candidate nomination listing. She is running on the ticket of the All Liberian League (ALL), a newly registered political party.

Madam Nyanti explained that she accepted the offer to run on the ALL ticket due to its appealing platform. She feels a connection with the party and its promotion of pan-Africanism. She believes that Africa's problems, including those of Liberia, should be solved by Africans themselves. However, she acknowledges the need for external help while emphasizing the importance of investing in the country's people, education, and health.

"The All Liberian League is founded on principles such as investing in people, education, social justice, and equitable distribution of resources. When I read the constitution of the All Liberian League, it resonated with me. It is a grassroots party," she expressed.

Road to the UN

Before joining the United Nations, Madam Nyanti held senior positions in the Ministry of Health during the conflict and transitional government periods. Between 1999 and 2003, she served as the Director of the National AIDS Control Program (NACP) and Special Assistant to the Minister of Health.

As the head of the NACP, she wrote Liberia's proposal for the Global Fund. When the grant was awarded, its management was handed over to the UN, which was seeking a qualified person to oversee it. Madam Nyanti applied for and accepted the position.

"That's how I joined the UN. When the grant was approved, we were told that the government could not receive the grant because [Charles] Taylor was indicted, and the fund would go to the UN for management. I applied and got the job. That's how I joined the UN," she explained.

Throughout her career, she held several high-profile positions, including an 18-month stint as Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Resident Coordinator in South Sudan, and Humanitarian Coordinator. She also served as the Resident Coordinator in Nepal (2021), UNICEF Representative in Yemen (2019-2020) and in The Gambia (2015-2017), among others.

In addition to her representational roles, she worked in various technical capacities related to large-scale grant management, social protection/cash transfers, HIV/AIDS, health, and education within UNICEF and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

"We need to build a sustainable system in this country. It is the absence of a system and the individualization of government programs. Government is continuity. It is time to move away from slogans like 'This is our time. This is our pepper bush'," she emphasized when discussing the transformation drive for Liberia.

Regarding budget growth to a billion dollars, she expressed confidence in her technical expertise. Within the UN, she managed over a billion-dollar budget and led programs that lifted people out of poverty.

"There is huge room for economic growth with agriculture. We have a vision for a rice bank that boosts local rice production. Our youths can thrive here. The idea that a single person can build Liberia is outdated. It's not just the president and vice president," she explained.

On the fight against corruption, she acknowledged that it would be a process, but she intends to establish a fast-track court within three months of taking office to prosecute all corruption cases, thereby serving as a deterrent. She called for the full implementation of laws and stringent security measures at all ports of entry, including the airport, seaports, and borders, to combat drug smuggling and other illicit activities.

"We must invest in our youths and curb the illicit flow of drugs in this country. The brilliance of Liberia is diminishing. We need stringent security at airports and border points. We need to get our youth back into vocational training."