Nigeria: Fuel Price Increase Beginning of Hard Times for Nigerians - Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday said that the latest adjustment in the petroleum pump price is just the beginning of the hard times Nigerians will be facing under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how petroleum pump prices rose to N617 per litre at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) outlets in Abuja on Tuesday.

Across petrol outlets in different parts of Nigeria, pump prices were also adjusted upwards as Nigerians lamented the effect of the increase on the cost of living.

Reacting in its statement, the party said Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government.

"Recall that we had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat.

"You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies," the party said.

Mr Ifoh did not, however, say what his party would have done differently if it had won the presidential election in February, especially as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had, like President Bola Tinubu, promised to remove subsidy on petrol if elected president.

In its Tuesday statement, the Labour Party also condemned the attitude of the government towards its people, saying it is even coming at a time the Nigerian currency has continued to devalue under the watch of the government.

"We are however optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Taskmaster of our time. We will soon witness the Promised Land," it said.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol in his inaugural address on 29 May.

Following the announcement, the NNPCL directed its outlets nationwide to sell petrol between N480 and N570 per litre, an over 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The hike immediately triggered an increase in transportation fares and prices of goods and services.