Nigeria: Gov Fubara Sacks Over 1,700 University Workers in Rivers

18 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The sacked officials were employed about two months ago.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has terminated the appointments of over 1,700 staff members employed in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

The sacked staff members were employed about two months ago.

Mr Fubara, a former accountant general in the state, succeeded Governor Nyesom Wike on 29 May.

The state government, in a statement, cited "irregularities in the employment process" as the reason for the sacking of the university workers, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Chinedu Mmom, signed the statement dated 13 July.

"The Government of Rivers State has observed with dismay the inconsistencies/ irregularities and flagrant disobedience to the directives concerning the just concluded recruitment exercise at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

"Therefore, the recent employment exercise conducted by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt is hereby cancelled.

"All appointment letters issued and received are hereby nullified and the affected persons are directed to return the letters to the office of the Registrar of the Institution and other employment-related properties such as ID Cards in their possession to the office of the Head of Service, Rivers State immediately," the commissioner said in the statement.

The institution was established in 1971 as a College of Education and was converted to a university in 2009 during Governor Rotimi Amaechi's administration.

It became the second state-owned university in the state after Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.