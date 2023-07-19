Liberia: Govt Invests Over U.S.$50 Million in Electrification of Homes

...UL Professor Outlines Weah's Achievements

The Dean of the College of Business and Public Administration at the University of Liberia, Dr. Lester Teeny has outlined some of President George M. Weah's achievements saying that the Weah administration has hugely invested in the development of the country.

Dr. Teeny disclosed that with the knowledge of the public, the government invested a little over US$50 million to intensify the connectivity of energy in various homes in Monrovia and its environs.

The UL Professor noted that though the government is actively participating in the construction sector, its effort is not only in the construction sector but also looking at the intensification of the electrification process in the country.

Dr. Teeny narrated that as the public is aware, the government invested a little over US$50 million to intensify the connectivity of energy in homes and communities across the city and its surroundings.

He disclosed that the West African Power Pool was a concept under the Sustainable Development of the Millennium Challenge Goal (MCG). Dr. Teeny disclosed that it was intense after Mr. Weah took power but understood the need that energy play a crucial role in any economic fragrance of a country.

Dr. Teeny pointed out that there is a net deficit of energy in the country adding that the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant generates eight-eight megawatts of power during the peak of the rainy season but has been upgraded by the Weah-administration.

On the economy, Dr. Teeny disclosed that the issue of addressing poverty is to address the issue of employment adding, "If the people are gainfully employed, receiving appreciable incomes then the issue of poverty will be addressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The issue of poverty cannot be addressed through donations of goods or services by the government; Liberia is not a welfare state so the people need to be involved in the economy," he added.

Dr. Teeny pointed out that every construction company in the country has a labor force and those labor forces are captured by both for income tax purposes and for NASCOP compensation purposes noting that these numbers are accurate.

Professor Teeny added that the current issue facing the country is very important and the reason why the bread and butter issue becomes one of the burning problems is because of the presence of huge unemployment in the absence of sustainable income generation something that continues to burden the citizens with the enormous hardship in the country.

Dr. Teeny disclosed that the government's intent during its inception stage was to address the huge gap of unemployment that persisted in the economy over the years.