Liberia: Weah Assures New Liberia

...As He Seeks Reelection

As the Legislative and Presidential Elections draw nearer, President George M. Weah has assured Liberians of a new Liberia in which the citizens will be successful.

According to him, the people of Liberia have reached the point where they need to benefit more from their country.

The Liberian leader made the statement at the party headquarters during a 'Thank You Rally for President Weah' organized by partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

According to him, the country and its people have the right to be successful from the CDC government.

He furthered that it is more disheartening that those in opposition who failed the Liberian people are now knocking on the doors of the Liberian People to be given the opportunity to rescue them.

He added that the same old roots from the same old bottle are now requesting for opportunities from the Liberian people.

Pres. Weah pointed out that under his leadership Liberians have been given a good path of road connectivity, free education, and new hospitals in every county.

The Liberian leader stressed that Liberia is not a test tube for an experiment for opposition to carry on the experiment.

Speaking furthered, he said the party has constructed a hundred kilometers of road in every rural area in the country.

"We have renovated more schools for our people," he added.

President Weah assured the people of Liberia that the country is about to experience new changes that will benefit Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian leader urged first-time voters not to be carried away by the opposition that has nothing good to offer them.

He assured them that the party is going to construct more schools, markets, and hospitals that they will not have to complain about anymore.

Pres. Weah mentioned that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is united in making sure that good things are done to benefit Liberians.

"We are a group of Liberians who are tired of hardship in the country," he pointed out.

He disclosed that the position of Liberia among other nations under former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's administration was slowed down to the bottom.

At the same time, President Weah has assured Liberians that the party is gearing up to approach the upcoming Presidential and Legislative Elections with the needed support from every member of the party.