Liberia: 'A Conveyance of Responsibility'

...Nagbe Describes His Appointment As Campaign Head

Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority has graciously accepted his appointment as Campaign Manager of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Campaign Team.

On Monday, at the "Weah Thank You" rally organized by members of the Coalition for Democratic Change, President George M. Weah appointed Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Commissioner of the Liberian Maritime Authority as head of the National Campaign Team of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

President Weah is seeking reelection in the October 10 Presidential and legislative Elections and is making preparations ahead of the official campaigning activities.

In accepting the position, Mr. Nagbe posted on his official Facebook page, "When the manager gives you the Captain band, it doesn't mean you are the best player on the team. It's a conveyance of responsibility; responsibility to show leadership and harness all the varied and variant talents to forge a win."

Mr. Nagbe added, "There's a pathway for a 1st round victory, with the rest of the team, we will amalgamate all the positive forces and thread that path to victory. Thank you for the vote of confidence. Together we will deliver Victory."

On Monday, July 17, 2023, hundreds of supporters of the CDC gathered at the party's Headquarters to appreciate President Weah for what they said the level of development he has achieved in a relatively short period of time as President of the Republic.

Speaking at the occasion the party headquarters in Congo Town, President Weah said he believes that the campaign lead (Nagbe) will be the best Campaign Manager who will deliver the country to him (Weah) for the second term.

President Weah said he trusts the ability of Nagbe to lead the CDCs to victory in the pending Presidential and Legislative Elections. President Weah recounted the days of Nagbe as Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change, a capacity the president said the now LMA boss performed well.

He said Nagbe is the Campaign Manager but added that Weah) is the overall Campaign Director.