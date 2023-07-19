Nigeria: Beware of Facebook Accounts Impersonating Registered Betting Platform Melbet in Nigeria

IN SHORT: A Facebook page impersonating a popular Nigerian betting platform is promising users huge payouts. But customers have been warned not to fall for such scams.

"Bet on MELBET and Enjoy the BEST ODDS ever!!! While registering in the app, use the promo TGCWIN or Click the link below to register on the site and receive 100% bonus on your first deposit!" reads a post on Facebook by the page MelBet Nigeria.

The page uses the name and logo of MelBet, a popular betting platform in Nigeria. The 24 April 2023 post also has a link to what is presented as the platform's website.

Similar posts can be found here and here.

But is the page and website legitimate? We checked.

Several Facebook accounts

Africa Check found several Facebook pages with the name MelBet. But there are clues that the platform's official Facebook page is Melbet.nigeria.

The first clue is that the contact page of the platform's website links back to the official Facebook page. By comparison, the website linked to in the suspicious posts does not redirect users to its social media platforms.

Another clue is that the MelBet Nigeria page has only four followers while the official account has over 300.

Sports betting companies are regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and MelBet is on the list of approved sports betting permit holders in Nigeria.

Customers warned about fake websites

The NLRC has urged the public to be wary of websites created by fraudsters. One such fake website, according to the regulatory body, is the one found on this Facebook page.

The company also says it will not be held liable for any losses incurred on the fake website.

Africa Check has previously investigated similar false schemes here.

To help protect yourself against online scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.