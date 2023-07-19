Rwanda, Burundi First Ladies Meet

First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Tuesday, July 18 met with her Burundian counterpart Angeline Ndayishimiye, on the second day of the Women Deliver Conference taking place in Kigali.

Ndayishimiye was "invited to Kigali for a discussion on achieving gender equality, and the importance of inclusion for sustainable development," the Office of Rwanda First Lady tweeted on Wednesday.

"Any good cause requires the mobilization of all committed hearts!"

First Lady Ndayishimiye arrived in Kigali on Tuesday to attend the three-day Women Deliver Conference, in which women leaders and rights advocates drive dialogue to achieve true equality, rights and dignity for girls and women everywhere.

Toute bonne cause requiert la mobilisation de tous les coeurs engagés! Le deuxième jour de la conférence #WD2023, la Première Dame Jeannette Kagame a rencontré son homologue Burundaise @Burundi1stLady S.E Angeline Ndayishimiye, invitée à Kigali pour une discussion sur la... pic.twitter.com/I4zkg2er0Q-- First Lady of Rwanda (@FirstLadyRwanda) July 19, 2023

Also in attendance were First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos and former First Lady of South Africa Graça Machel, as well as President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, among other women leaders.

Speaking at one of the sessions of the conference, First Lady Kagame called for solidarity in sustaining gains made in terms of gender equality and highlighted the need to address global crises that affect women disproportionately, such as violent conflicts, economic recessions, pandemics and climate disasters.