Ghana/Guinea: Black Queens Wallop Female Syli National ...in 2nd Leg Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier

Ghana's Black Queens yesterday thrashed the female Syli National of Guinea 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to book qualification to the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Yesterday's feat handed the Black Queens an authoritative 7-0 aggregate victory, having conquered the Guineans 3-0 in front of their home fans on Friday in the first leg encounter.

A brace from Evelyn Badu; a goal each from Princella Adubea and Firdaus Yakubu delivered Coach Nora Elisabeth Hauptle's second competitive victory as Ghana recorded a double over their Guinean counterparts.

Despite the win, the spate at which the Black Queens wasted decent goal scoring chances, especially in the first half exposed weaknesses in the attack the technical team must address ahead of the second round qualifier.

The Black Queens could have snatched the opener as early as the first minute but Adubea's near post connection from a Doris Boaduwaa's cross went over the line.

Four minutes later, Vivian Konadu Adjei had a chance to open the scoring but her tap-in was blocked by goalkeeper Mawa Traore in post for the Guineans.

Against the run of play, Doussou Djomgbè Camara went close to grabbing the opener for the visitors but her strike at goal missed the post by inches.

That was the closest the Guineans came in the first half as the Ghanaians dominated and kept the goal area of the visitors boiling with regular attacks.

Goalkeeper Mawa Traore scored full marks with a brilliant save from Boaduwaa's header after Adubea located her in the box with a teasing cross.

The Queens missed another chance as Konadu Adjei hit an audacious drive from about 20 yards that missed the upright.

Badu brought the handful of supporters cheering the Ghana team, on their feet in the 36th minute when she hit a long-range drive from the right flank above Traore into the net for Ghana's opener, heading into the break.

The Ghanaians raised the tempo in the second half and pushed the opposition deep into their half in search of more goals.

On the 52nd minute, Adubea finished off a beautiful one-two pass with Grace Asantewaa for the second goal.

Adubea could have registered her personal second and Ghana's third goal a minute later but her close-range lob over Traore rolled over the line.

Badu finally grabbed her brace on the 59th-minute mark after tapping home from Yakubu's shot saved by Traore.

Coach Sekouba Camara introduced Maimouna Bah, Fanta Danda, Fatoumata Yaya Samoura, and Aminata Soumah to avoid conceding while they look to find the back of the Ghana net.

The introduction of Stella Nyamekye for Vivian Konadu and Azumah Bugure for Alhassan Adama in the 65th minute gave the Queens some urgency in their play and kept bombarding the Guineans to score more goals.

Interestingly, the Queens proved lethargic in front of goal as Badu, Nyamekye, and Yakubu missed the numerous chances that came their way.

Five minutes from the end, Yakubu got her name on the score sheet when she tapped from close range to increase the tally to four.