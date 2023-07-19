Ghana Climaxes 2023 World PR Day Celebrations With Festival Summit

Global Media Alliance (GMA) has marked the end of the World Public Relations (PR) Day Festival with a spectacular grand summit.

The highly anticipated event, held on July 14, brought together industry experts, distinguished guests, and professionals from around the country.

On the theme "Harnessing the Power of Public Relations", the summit aimed to celebrate the pivotal role of PR in shaping global narratives and driving effective communication strategies.

The summit witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including the Chief Director at the Ministry of Information who represented the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), and the CEO of Global Media Alliance. Their participation further emphasised the significance of the event and highlighted the commitment to advancing the field of public relations.

The half-day summit commenced with an opening ceremony that featured welcoming remarks from the CEO of Global Media Alliance, Mr Ernest Boateng.

In his address, he underscored the crucial role of public relations in today's interconnected world, emphasising its power to influence public opinion, foster social change, and enhance organisational reputation.

He stated, "Through effective communication, PR professionals have helped bridge divides, dispelled misconceptions, and promote harmony among diverse communities."

Chief Director at the Ministry of Information, Madam Charlotte Morgan Asiedu, in her speech, said, "As we harness the power of public relations, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to ethics, responsibility, and integrity. We must ensure that public relations never become a tool for manipulation or deception. Rather, it should be a force that amplifies authenticity, empowers the voiceless, and upholds the values of honesty and transparency."

She also thanked GMA for providing a space where communicators can have open conversations that enforce the PR community in Ghana.

The World PR Day Festival Summit successfully concluded the three-month long festival on a high note, reinforcing the power of public relations in shaping global narratives and driving effective communication strategies. The event's distinguished guests, engaging sessions, and insightful discussions collectively underscored the significance of harnessing the power of PR to create a positive impact in today's world