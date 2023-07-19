Africa: New Africa Leaders' Summit and Honours Underway in Accra

A two day summit dubbed 'New Africa Leaders' Summit and Honours,' aim to rebrand and rebuild Africa the African way is underway in Accra

The summit slated for July 19-20, 2023 is organised in collaboration with Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC).

It aimed to provide platform for African CEOs, investors, bankers, policymakers, industry experts, educators, and innovators to discuss strategies for economic growth and development while shaping the African narrative and showcasing the continent's successes and solutions.

Under the theme "Empowering Africa: Building the African Way," the summit seeks to change the prevailing Western narrative about Africa and highlight the continent's unique strengths and potential.

The convener for the event, Dr Eno Praise launching the programme in Accra yesterday, said the summit was to empower Africans to tell their own stories, ensuring accuracy and authenticity to change the misconceptions and stereotypes that had long defined Africa's image.

He said time had come to break free from the narrative imposed by others and instead embrace the African way of telling their stories, showcasing successes, failures, and the innovative solutions that emerge from within the continent.

"It has always been the projection that Africa will be seen in the world that's why we need to rebuild and rebrand," he added.

The Founder of New Africa Leaders' Summit and Honours, Dr Gift Chidimma Nnamoko Orairu said the summit promises to be a landmark event, igniting a flame of hope and optimism for Africa's future.

"With a renewed determination to challenge existing stereotypes, the summit will help rewrite the narrative and position Africa as a model for the world," she said.

Mrs Enoh Sampson, Head of Protocol to the event, said the summit would serve as a platform for collaboration and networking, nurturing partnerships that could drive Africa's transformation.

She said industry experts and innovators were expected to present groundbreaking solutions to some of the continent's most pressing challenges, from healthcare, education, infrastructure and technology.

The President of GATAC, Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi for his part said it would introduce the concept of "The African Way" in business and development, focusing on empowering communities, embracing culture, and leveraging homegrown solutions.

This approach, he said would create a sense of ownership and responsibility, encouraging Africans to take the lead in shaping their destinies.