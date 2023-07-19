Ghana: Shop Attendant Jailed 3 Years for Stealing Cosmetic Products

The Accra High Court has sentenced a shop attendant to three years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing cosmetic products valued GH¢174,640, belonging to his employer.

Samuel Botchway, pleaded guilty to stealing boxes of cosmetics valued GH¢158,640 and four boxes of the same product valued at GH¢16,000.

The court presided over by Madam Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie convicted accused for stealing cosmetic products valued GH¢158,640 and six months for stealing cosmetic products valued GH¢16,000. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee told the court that Madam Vida Arhin-Duah, the complainant, was a trader and resident of Ablekuma Joma, in Accra, whilst Botchway, the convict, resided at Bortianor, also in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant operated a shop at Mokala Shopping Mall and sold cosmetic products.

Chief Insp Pobee said that Botchway worked with the complainant as shop assistant and warehouse keeper.

The court heard that the complainant had two warehouses, one at Ablekuma Joma and the other at Mokola Mall building.

Chief Insp Pobee said the complainant realised shortages of cosmetic products in the shop as well as the warehouse.

The prosecution said Botchway was seen counting money in a shop within Okaishie Market belonging to a witness, Latifa Rashid.

Chief Insp Pobee said that the complainant rushed to the convict to find out what he was doing at the shop at Okaishie.

The prosecution said that Latifa told the complainant that Botchway had been her regular customer, who supplied her with cosmetic products.

According to Chief Insp Pobee, Rashid said Botchway had supplied her (witness) with four boxes of gel polish and had come to collect GH¢12,800.

The prosecution said Latifa also indicated that between December 2022 and April 2023, the convict had supplied her a quantity of cosmetic products, which she paid for.

Chief Insp Pobee said when Botchway was arrested, he admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement.