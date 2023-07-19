Liberia: Paynesville FC Announces Pre-Season Tournament

Monrovia — The Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Practice pitch will take center stage as eight teams compete in a thrilling five-day preseason tournament known as the "Paynesville Cup." This prestigious event will showcase teams from the first and second divisions, including a team from Sierra Leone.

BY: Christopher C. Walker [email protected] 0777898224/0886723075

Organized by the newly promoted first division side, Paynesville FC, the tournament is scheduled to kick off on August 2nd and conclude on August 6th, 2023. During the official unveiling and draw ceremony, Paynesville FC President Hillary Sackie stated that the tournament's aim is to prepare teams for the upcoming league season.

Sackie expressed his gratitude to the teams that accepted the invitation to participate in the tournament and conveyed high expectations for their performances. He also mentioned that they had hoped to include both Paynesville-based clubs, Watanga Football Club, and Muscat Football Club, in the tournament. Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond their control, both clubs were unable to participate.

"We sent official invitations to Watanga and Muscat FC, but they provided excuses. Watanga stated they needed to focus on their CAF duty, while Muscat FC had another preseason tournament on hand," Mr. Sackie explained.

Joseph Howard, Paynesville FC's Vice President for Operations, emphasized that after their promotion to the first division, the officials wanted to do something unique in football by hosting a preseason tournament similar to those in Europe. He expressed the team's ambition to bring pride to the city, build a brand, and compete at a high level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, we want to formally announce to the public that the Paynesville Cup is happening. You've read about it, you've heard about it, and now it's a reality," Howard stated.

While many clubs expressed interest in the tournament, only eight teams were selected to participate. However, Howard expressed hope that the number of teams will increase in the next edition.

Ernest Wollo, explaining the tournament's format, revealed that each team would have the opportunity to play two games. Teams defeated in their first game will move to the losers' category.

The organizers announced that the winner of this year's tournament will be awarded a trophy and receive a cash prize of L$100,000. The runner-up will take home L$50,000, and the third-place team will receive L$25,000.

The Paynesville Cup serves as a valuable opportunity for the participating teams to test their squads ahead of the 2023/2024 Orange National League, which is set to open in a month. This preseason tournament allows teams to assess their new players, secured during the ongoing player registration transfer window.

Fixtures:

Paynesville Cup vs. Discoveries SA

Heaven Eleven vs. Fredo FC

Global Pharma FC vs. FC Garou

NPA Anchors vs. Brewerville United FC