Liberia Maritime Authority Wins Intra-Governmental Tourney

19 July 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu- Jaheim

Paynesville City — The Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) was crowned champions of the Intra-Governmental Tournament after a 2-0 win over the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

A goal each in the second half from Hillary Sackie and Joseph Doh was enough to secure the winner's medals for Commissioner Len Eugene Nagbe's boys.

The match was highly entertaining, with LAA starting strongly and causing mayhem for the LMA defense. They had a brilliant chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute but failed to capitalize on it.

LAA continued to dominate proceedings, finding spaces in the LMA's defense but wasted their opportunities to find the opening goal.

Commissioner Nagbe's boys had a chance to go ahead five minutes before halftime but missed their golden opportunity.

LAA maintained their dominance after the break, keeping the LMA at bay. However, against the run of play, it was the LMA who found the opening goal as Sackie slotted in from close range, much to the delight of the supporters.

LAA pushed for an equalizer, playing fantastic football, but the LMA's goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

Commissioner Nagbe's boys sealed the victory with an outstanding counter-attack as Doh found the back of the net, securing the trophy for his side.

In the Kickball category, the National Port Authority (NPA) was crowned champions after defeating the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Additionally, NPA and the Ministry of Finance, Development, and Planning secured third place in the Football and Kickball categories, respectively.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

