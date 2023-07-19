Liberia: Eugene Nagbe Temporarily Steps Away From Maritime Authority to Lead President Weah's Re-Election Campaign

Monrovia — Following his appointment as the National Campaign Chairman for President George Manneh Weah's second term bid, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), has decided to take a sabbatical to adequately prepare for his new role.

President Weah made the announcement at the conclusion of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) "Thank You" rally held on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Monrovia. The crowd erupted in cheers as the President introduced Nagbe as the campaign manager, citing his extensive experience as the former Secretary General of the party.

Accepting the responsibility, Nagbe expressed gratitude for the opportunity while acknowledging that it did not necessarily mean he was the best choice, but rather a conveyance of responsibility to demonstrate leadership and unite various talents for a successful campaign. He emphasized the importance of collective effort and promised to consolidate positive forces to secure victory in the upcoming October polls.

Nagbe clarified that his role as campaign manager would primarily involve coordinating the voters' support during, before, and after the elections. He urged supporters and members of the ruling establishment to stay engaged until their desired outcome, a one-round victory, was achieved. Nagbe confidently asserted that President Weah had already made a compelling case for re-election through his accomplishments.

Before assuming his current role at LiMA, Nagbe served as Minister of Information Culture Affairs and Tourism, Minister of Transport, and Minister of Youth and Sports under the Unity Party-led Government. He reassured the crowd that his focus would be on coordinating their votes and urged them to remain active participants in the political process.

In adherence to the Code of Conduct law, which mandates political appointees seeking presidential positions to step down from their current roles to avoid unfair advantage and the misuse of state resources, Commissioner Nagbe has taken a sabbatical. This decision ensures the smooth operation of the Liberia Maritime Authority during his absence while he fulfills his duties as the campaign manager.

As preparations for the campaign intensify, Nagbe's temporary leave allows him to concentrate fully on strategizing and organizing the efforts to secure President Weah's re-election. The move demonstrates a commitment to transparency and upholding democratic principles during the electoral process.

With Commissioner Nagbe at the helm of the campaign, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change aims to build on the accomplishments of President Weah's first term and rally the support needed for a successful second term bid.