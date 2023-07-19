Liberia: CDC Representative Acarous Gray Urges First-Time Voters to Be Cautious of Opposition Politicians and Consider Liberia's Future

Monrovia — The National Vice Chairman for Political Affairs of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Representative Acarous Moses Gray, has expressed his commitment to ensuring a strong victory for President George Manneh Weah in the upcoming elections. However, it is important to clarify that his use of the term "politically and democratically executed" refers to a vigorous political campaign and not any form of violence.

Representative Gray, who represents electoral district #8 in Montserrado County, made these remarks while awarding university scholarships to winners of the CDC beret challenge in Monrovia. He underlined the party's readiness to retain the presidency and asserted that those who underestimate the CDC's chances will be proven wrong through democratic means.

Highlighting the achievements of President Weah's administration, Representative Gray questioned the persistent attacks on the First Family by executives and supporters of the former ruling Unity Party. He pointed out that former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, did not prioritize providing education opportunities for Liberians like President Weah has done. Representative Gray also expressed disappointment that during Boakai's tenure as Vice President, scholarship opportunities intended for deserving Liberian students were not effectively utilized.

While urging young people, particularly first-time voters, to make informed decisions, Representative Gray cautioned against entrusting Liberia's future to those who previously mismanaged and looted the country. He stressed the importance of holding accountable those who had prolonged stays in power but failed to improve the living standards of the citizens.

Addressing concerns about the free tuition policy at the University of Liberia (UL), Representative Gray criticized some students for misusing the opportunity. He encouraged them to value the education offered by the policy and expressed gratitude to President Weah for prioritizing the education of market women's children.

Furthermore, Representative Gray called for disenchanted partisans and supporters of the CDC to reunite with the party. He acknowledged that previous defections had led to defeats in mid-term and by-elections and emphasized the need for unity within the party to secure a decisive victory for President Weah. He extended an olive branch to executives who have been absent due to differences and dissatisfaction, urging them to return to the CDC if they still believe in President Weah's vision.

It is essential to understand Representative Gray's comments in the context of democratic political processes, wherein vigorous campaigning and electoral strategies play a significant role. The CDC remains committed to democratic principles and aims to secure a first-round victory through political means.