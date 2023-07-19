Liberia: Court Imposes Fines On Spoon Network - U.S.$1K Fine for the Network, U.S.$300 Per Employee, for Assaulting Sheriff

Monrovia — In a recent court decision, Judge Kennedy Peabody of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court, has imposed a fine of US$1,000 on the management of Spoon FM/TV Network, along with fines of US$300 on each staff member.

Judge Peabody's ruling came after a complaint filed by Wilmot Smith, former Deputy Director General for Information Coordination at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-information Services, alleging damages, slander, and libel.

Last Friday, July 14, 2023, the court ordered the temporary closure of Spoon TV and FM Communication Network. During the execution of the order, it was alleged that some staff and management of Spoon Network attacked and insulted court officers and the judge.

Late on Monday evening, Judge Peabody issued a summons to the management of Spoon Network and certain staff members, requiring them to show cause as to why they should not be held in contempt of court.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the management of Spoon, accompanied by their lawyer, appeared in court in response to the order issued by Judge Peabody.

During the court proceedings, the lawyer representing Spoon Network and its staff pleaded for leniency from the judge.

However, Judge Peabody ruled that a fine of US$1,000 be imposed on the management of Spoon Network, and fines of US$300 be imposed on each staff member, to be paid to the government revenue within twenty-four hours.