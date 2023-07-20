South Africa: Tavern Owners Ordered to Demolish Floor Where 21 Young People Died - South African News Briefs - July 20, 2023

Cape Town —

Court Orders Eastern Cape Tavern Owners to Demolish Top Floor Where Youngsters Died

The owners of Enyobeni tavern, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, have been ordered to knock down the top floor of their double-storey building, in which 21 people died last year. News24 reports that the Buffalo City Metro obtained the demolition order, which was served to the owners by the Sheriff of the High Court of East London on Wednesday. The court order came after the metro concluded a year-long investigation into the tragic accident in which 21 young people died on 26 June, 2022 during a chaotic school term-ending party. On Wednesday, the metro confirmed its investigation uncovered there were no building plans approved for the extensions to the tavern.

Video of Opposition Politician Struggling to Slaughter Cow Sparks Public Outrage

A video of opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the party's 10th anniversary has sparked public outrage, News24 reports. Various online users urged the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to intervene. The EFF held a ceremonial slaughter in Magaliesburg on 13 July. The NSPCA told News24 it was investigating it and would release a statement in due time. The EFF was unavailable for comment.

South Africans Spend More Time on Their Screens Than Any Other Nation - Report

People worldwide spend over six hours of their day on mobile devices, and South Africans have been found to spend most of their awake time glued to their screens - more than any other nation in the world. News24 reports that Electronics Hub studied how much time residents in 45 countries around the world spend in front of different devices. This includes the overall average, mobile phones, computers, gaming consoles and social media. On average, the report said that South Africans spend 58.2% of their day in front of screens, including computers and mobile devices. More than half of the South African population is active online due to the growing internet usage in the country.