Kenya: Over 300 Arrested in Kenya Protests

19 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — More than 300 people were arrested Wednesday as Kenyans took to the streets to protest the high cost of living.

The protests were called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga who has vowed to mobilise more protests Thursday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said they were arrested in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and other towns where police clashed with protesters.

"More than 300 people have been arrested across the country and will be charged with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, assaulting law enforcers among other crimes," he said in a statement.

There were also reports of two people shot dead in Kisumu but the CS and police did not immediately confirm.

Odinga has vowed protests will continue Thursday, declaring "Kenyans should not give up."

"We will continue with our peaceful demonstrations as planned. But we will stop at 5pm today and resume tomorrow (Thursday) morning," he told the Daily Nation in a phone interview.

Odinga confirmed that his bodyguard Maurice Ogeta had been freed by police and called for the release of at least nine Azimio leaders arrested during Wednesday protests.

Among those arrested in Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo among others.

Dozens of Azimio supporters were also arrested in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and other towns as police fired tear gas at protesters who took to the streets in defiance of a government warning after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed in the past two weeks.

The opposition has vowed to stage three straight days of protests against President William Ruto's government, alarming the international community which has joined calls for a political solution to the crisis.

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and the opposition bastions of Mombasa and Kisumu, with small groups of mostly young men setting fire to tyres and engaging in running battles with police.

But the government issued a statement late Wednesday ordering schools to re-open Thursday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.