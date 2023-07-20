Kenya: President Ruto Urges Opposition Leaders to Stop Abusing Country's Democracy

Kkericho — President William Ruto on Wednesday told Opposition leaders to stop abusing the country's democracy through disruptive demonstrations.

He said it was wrong for the Opposition to continue with chaotic demonstrations that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property in the pretext that 'it was their democratic right'.

Speaking in Kericho town, the Head of State made it clear that the Government will not allow few individuals to disrupt peaceful co-existence among Kenyans to achieve their selfish ends.

"We will protect our democracy from those engaging in anarchy and disruptive demonstrations to achieve their selfish interests," said President Ruto.

He argued that Kenya was a democratic country where lives and property matter, saying no one will be allowed to interfere with peace and stability of the citizens.

President Ruto implored upon all Kenyans to obey the rule of law, noting that the country was guided by the Constitution.

He asked police to deal firmly with unruly individuals who destroy other people's property.

"Police have firm instructions to take action against those who destroy other people's property," said President Ruto.

He noted that issues of the last General Election were over, saying Kenyans made their decision on the country's leadership, which must be respected.

"If some people have some concerns that they want addressed, they should present them through the right processes instead of engaging in disruptive demonstrations, which end up in loss of lives and destruction of property," said President Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cautioned the Opposition against violent demonstrations in the hope of joining the Government through the backdoor.

"I want to tell them that there will be no handshake," said Mr Gachagua.

He argued that Opposition leaders undermining the leadership of President Ruto are the same ones who did the same to the previous governments leading to handshakes.

Mr Gachagua assured Kenyans that no one will be allowed to interfere with peace currently enjoyed by Kenyans.

Present were Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore (Labour), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa, his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot and Kericho Governor Eric Mutai.

Others were MPs Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi), Karungo Thang'wa (Kiambu), Joseph Kimutai (Kipkelion East), Kibet Kirui (Buret), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Kipsang Kemei (Sigowet/Soin), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Beatrice Kemei (Kericho, Women Rep).

Mr Ichung'wa told the Opposition that demonstrations will not change the will of Kenyans as far as the outcome of the last General Election was concerned.

"We know that the ongoing demonstrations are not about the cost of living but about handshake, which will not happen," said Mr Ichung'wa.

Mr Cheruiyot urged Kenyans to ignore leaders bent on misusing them for their selfish interests.

"Kenyans should not be misused by leaders pursuing their selfish interests because they are not concerned about their welfare," said Mr Cheruiyot.

Governor Mutai said residents of Kericho have resolved to support the Government in its efforts to transform the lives of Kenyans.

"Our people have no time to waste on demonstrations. They are engaging in projects aimed at improving their lives," said Mr Mutai.

Mr Nyoro dismissed claims that the ongoing demonstrations were about the cost of living.

"These demonstrations are about efforts by the Opposition to join the Government through the backdoor. I want to tell them that there will be no handshake," said Mr Nyoro.

Mr Langat and Mr Koech urged the President not to entertain any dialogue with the Opposition outside the constitutional framework.

"Mr President, you should not be duped to engage in dialogue with people pursuing selfish interests. Let them follow the law in addressing their grievances," said Mr Koech.

Meanwhile, President Ruto commissioned the Kericho water supply extension project that was constructed at a cost of Sh 1.2 billion.

The project, which will produce 13 million litres of water per day, will benefit 200,000 households from Belgut, Kipkellion East and Ainamoi constituencies.

President Ruto said the Government will continue to implement development projects aimed at transforming the lives of its citizens.

Later, the Head of State launched Olesharo Girls Secondary School, Suswa in Narok County.

Present were MPs Goerge Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Ken Aramat (Narok East), Gabriel Tongoyo ( Narok West)Agness Pareyio (Narok North), Leah Sankaire (Kajiado, Women Rep) and Kitilai ole Ntutu (Narok South). - Presidential Communication Service