Kenya: President Ruto Says Ready for Talks but Only on Issues Affecting Kenyans

19 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Kericho — President William Ruto now says he is ready to hold talk on issues affecting Kenyans as long as it does not involve embracing Azimio Coalition Leader Raila Odinga into his administration.

President Ruto told Kericho residents that his administration is keen on providing employment to the millions of jobless youths in Kenya and will tolerate dialogue on how that can be implemented.

"We do not have a problem with talking to anyone so long as it is people centered. We must arrange how the youth get employed going forward," said the president.

His remarks come even as 13 diplomatic mission in the country, sectoral leaders and the Kenya Episcopal Conference urged him and Odinga to end their stand-off and seek non-violent alternatives to ensure that no further blood is shed.

President Ruto urged security agencies to remain firm on all who want to cause mayhem adding that it is the right of all citizens to be peaceful.

Several towns in the country witnessed disruption of businesses as most Kenyans opted to stay indoors to avoid being caught up in the first day of the three day demonstration on escalating cost of living.

