Kenya: Odinga Says Bodyguard Freed, Demands Release of Other Leaders

19 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has confirmed that his bodyguard Maurice Ogeta has been freed following allegations of his arrest today morning.

Ogeta was allegedly abducted by unknown men suspected to be police officers.

In a statement on Wednesday, ODM's director of communications Philip Etale said Ogeta was headed to work before he was accosted by the unknown men who then bundled him in his car's boot.

"After driving for a few minutes, the vehicle stalled and they got him out of the boot to show them how to restart it before returning him to the boot and sped off to an unknown destination," read the statement in part.

Odinga also demanded the release of other Azimio leaders who were arrested today, terming it a rights violation.

So far nine leaders have been arrested over the anti-governmental protests.

In a statement, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua described the action as unconstitutional and malicious.

She stated that the arrests were a desperate attempt by the government to paralyze the Azimio coalition.

"Last night Hon Babu Owino MP Embakasi East was arrested by police and is being held incommunicado. His whereabouts remain unknown," read the statement.

Those arrested included Kilifi South Member of Parliament Ken Chonga, Teddy Mwambire, Speaker Kilifi County, Nairobi MCAs Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), Redson Onyango (Ngei), Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula who are budget officers at the Nairobi County Assembly.

