Nigeria: Hike in Fuel Price - Ondo Workers Demand Salary Arrears, Palliatives

THE Organised Labour, comprising Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, in Ondo State, yesterday, described the increase in the pump price of petroleum products as wicked.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Akure, the labour unions expressed worries over the government's insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

In a communiqué by leaders of the organised union, they joined "well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this wicked action of government, as it is absolutely beyond the reach of the majority of our people."

The communiqué, signed by the NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko; Secretary, Amos Sunday; TUC Chairman, Clement Fatuase; Secretary, Gideon Bakare; JNC Chairman, Ademola Adeniji, and Secretary, Adeleye Esther, reads: "We have resolved that the state government, as a matter of urgency, should roll out palliatives for the workers and masses of the state to ease the agonies inflicted as a result of the hike in price of PMS.

"All outstanding salaries and allowances owed to the workers of the state should be paid immediately.

"That any committee on palliatives set up by the state government, without the input of Ondo State Organized Labour, would be out rightly rejected."