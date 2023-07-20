Liberia: Gongloe Narrowly Escapes Mob

A mob narrowly missed presidential aspirant Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe and his running mate Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo while leading an anti-corruption mass protest in Monrovia on Wednesday, July 19.

They fled the chaotic scene for safety after intruders invaded the Anti-Corruption Campaign (ACC) march.

At least two persons were injured during the attack against the opposition Liberian People's Party (LPP) anti-corruption protest led by Cllr. Gongloe.

Victims Amos Cooper and Evelyn Lomax were hurt after unknown men disrupted the mass protest and threw stones on stage against the protesters. Others fled for their dear lives after the chaos erupted.

On Monday, 17 July 2023, Cllr. Gongloe, a renowned Liberian human rights lawyer, called for a mass protest to be held Wednesday, 19 July 2023 against alleged corruption across the country.

He called upon Liberians to turn out to take part in the anti-corruption campaign under the theme: Anti-Corruption Campaign (ACC).

The protesters paraded from Ducor Hill to Ashmun Street before the protest was disrupted by a mob.

The drama started at a time Cllr. Gongloe was about to deliver his statement of mobilization on the campaign against corruption ahead of a crucial presidential and legislative election due this October.

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah is seeking re-election against multiple opposition aspirants, including the protest leader, Cllr. Gongloe.

Cllr. Gongloe has been vocal in his stance against alleged rampant corruption in the Weah-led government and has called for the prosecution of corrupt officials. Gongloe promises a corruption-free Liberia if he is elected president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anti-Corruption Campaigners Chairperson Jessica Angel Morris, delivering her statement to mark the parade, rallied Liberians to reject corrupt leaders in the upcoming presidential elections.

She urged the United States to speedily investigate and provide evidence against alleged corrupt government officials.

She named Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson, former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, now Margibi County senatorial aspirant Nathaniel McGill, and former National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director, now River Cess senatorial aspirant Bill Tweahway, among others.

She said they need to be prosecuted if a full and speedy investigation is done so that they can face the full weight of the law.

Madam Morris promised a stronger but collective fight will end corruption and impunity in Liberia that has been hindering the growth and development of the nation.

For his part, LPP vice presidential aspirant Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo condemned the attack against his party's protest.

He warned the government to desist from such acts which have the propensity to undermine the peace of the country.

He said despite the attack, the LPP along with the Anti-Corruption Campaigners will not relent.

According to him, they will vigorously campaign to put an end to corruption in Liberia. He demanded a full- investigation into the incident.