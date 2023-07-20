Liberia: Plot to Incriminate Koung?

-MDR accuses CDC

The Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction (MDR) has accused the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of plotting to incriminate Senator Jeremiah Koung, running mate to Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Through a press release Wednesday, 19 July 2023, MDR alleged that elements from the regime are planning to lay a corpse (dead body) on Senator Koung's farm in Ganta, Nimba County.

Another way, the release indicated that the plot is to lay a corpse on Senator Koung's premises along the Robertsfield Highway.

MDR alleges that the plan is to use the corpse against Senator Koung for campaign propaganda purposes that will incriminate him.

The party said it is deeply troubled and concerned about such information that it has allegedly gathered from reliable sources in the corridors of the ruling establishment.

"The Movement for Democracy Reconstruction (MDR) takes this revelation seriously and believes such campaign tactics and propaganda from the regime collaborators will be a clear sign of provocation and counter-productive to the Farmington Declaration that was signed [a] few months ago that clearly speaks to a violent free election," the release said.

MDR warned that these acts will not only be provocative but could also be a recipe for chaos and set the pace for a violent election.

The MDR therefore called the attention of all state actors including the media, the religious communities, the Council of Churches, the Islamic Council, Civil Society Organizations, the Council of Elders, Political Parties as well as Liberia's International Partners (ECOWAS, AU, EU, American Embassy and all diplomatic corps accredited near Monrovia to claim their attention to the alleged evil plot by the Government of Liberia.

"The MDR would like to remind the ruling establishment and all [party] signatories to the Farmington Declaration that clearly speaks to a violent-free election and discourages any act of provocation in all forms and manner," the release noted.

The MDR said it attaches importance to this alleged syndicate of individuals believed to be from the CDC-led government and all other future campaign strategies that have the propensity to derail the peace that all are enjoying today.