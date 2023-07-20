Liberia: Campaign of Lies

President George Manneh Weah has intensified his jibes against his opponents, accusing them of launching a campaign of lies and vilification' amidst his government's progress.

Weah told supporters Monday, 17 July 2023 that Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) which gave birth to the ruling Coalition, was launched two decades ago to make a difference.

He said they were a group of Liberians tired of the failures of the old order, particularly its impact on the youth of the nation.

But Mr. Weah stated that "some remnants of the old guard have launched a campaign of lies and vilification."

Mr. Weah's ruling Coalition for Democratic Change organized a 'Thank You" program at which he took up time to throw jibes at his opponents.

"They seek to deceive the Liberian people, both at home and abroad, about the unprecedented changes we are bringing about," he said.

"But rest assured, the people are wise. They are tired of the relics of the past, tired of old parked cars."

He argued that his competitors in the October 2023 elections boast of experience.

However, Mr. Weah claimed that he is the most experienced [aspirant], having served as President for the past five years.

"Yet, I stand before you today as the most experienced candidate, having served as President for the past five years," he said.

"We have utilized our time in office to work tirelessly for the Liberian people. We have not squandered the opportunities that were entrusted to us," he continued.

Mr. Weah suggested that Liberia is not a test tube for failed experiments, telling his rivals that the lives and future of the people are at stake.

He said Liberians deserve better, and they deserve development, adding that the improvements in the economy and infrastructure are evident for all to see.

"We are on an irreversible path of progress, a path that touches every sector of society," he stated.

In days to come, President Weah said he will embark on a journey to every town and village, reminding every Liberian of the need to stand by the unprecedented level of development taking place in the country.

He indicated that Liberia and its people have an inherent right to prosperity and development, just like any other nation in the world.

"We possess abundant human and natural resources, comparable to those of our neighbors and beyond."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed frustration that the oldest Republic in Africa cannot boast of corresponding development.

"It is even more disheartening that those who have contributed to this failure for over four decades are now raising their hands, seeking another chance to continue this sad narrative," he said.

Mr. Weah assured citizens, especially supporters and partisans of the CDC that he will secure a prosperous future for every Liberian, especially the youths.

"We secure a prosperous future for our young generation, we have prioritized their access to education and healthcare services," he said.

The incumbent noted that he understands the importance of removing barriers that hinder young people's potential.

"That is why we introduced and implemented programs such as free tuition and fee payments for WASSCE [West African Senior School Certificate Examination] and WAEC West African Examination Council]," he said.

He said the CDC gathered Monday to commemorate the achievements of his six years as president of the great nation, Liberia.

"I stand before you with a deep sense of gratitude and humility," he said.

" Your presence here today is a testament to the collective vision we share for a brighter and more prosperous Liberia."

He extended gratitude to his many supporters, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the trust and mandate they bestowed upon him.