Nigeria: Reps Grill JAMB As Mmesoma Again Apologises to Nigerians

The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives set up to investigate the alleged falsification of result by Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma yesterday grilled the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Speaking during the investigative hearing, Chairman of the Panel, Sada Soli, promised to be thorough in order to deliver on his committee's mandate.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman had said his committee was not out to witchhunt anybody but carry out its duties effectively and efficiently.

He cited Order 18 rule 9 of the House rule which empowered the committee to carry out it assignment.

In his presentation, the Registrar of JAMB Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said he was shocked that Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma's issue had raised a lot of tension within and outside the country.

He explained further that various investigative panels set up within his Board had confirmed that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma forged the result, adding that JAMB must not be blamed for such misconduct.

He also advised those calling for the scrapping of the examination body to have a re think, saying CBN was never held responsible for fake currency in the country.

During the investigative hearing, members of the panels were almost divided in their opinion as some wanted MIss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma not to speak before camera, while others wanted her to speak.

Afterwards, Mmesoma again openly apologised to the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and Nigerians.

Ejikeme in her apology, requested that the board tempered justice with mercy, in view of the three-year ban imposed on her by JAMB.

She read the letter of apology before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the issue.

Recall that two weeks ago, the House moved in support of a motion to investigate the said alleged manipulation of UTME results by Mmesoma.