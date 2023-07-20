Liberia: House Mourns Death of Representative Hans Barchue

press release

-As Speaker Chamber visits bereaved family

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers late Tuesday, July 18, led an array of Representatives to the home of fallen Grand Bassa County Electoral District One Representative Hans Barchue to sympathize with the bereaved Family.

According to a press release, Speaker Chambers said throughout his illustrious career, the late Rep. Hans Barchue demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to public service, leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape of Liberia, and described his passing is an irreplaceable loss for the people of Grand Bassa County, Liberia, and the entire political fraternity.

During his tenure as Deputy Speaker, the fallen lawmaker was widely recognized for his exceptional leadership and impartiality.

He championed democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, ensuring that the voices of the people were heard and their concerns addressed. His relentless pursuit of transparency and accountability set a shining example for his fellow legislators and the nation at large.

According to family members, the late former Deputy Speaker died early Tuesday 18 July at the Europe Care Hospital in Monrovia following a period of illness.

Elected initially in 2011 and reelected in 2017, the fallen lawmaker Barchue served as Deputy Speaker from January 2012 to January 2018 of the 53rd Legislature.

Speaker Chamber on behalf of the Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.